Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, an Indian fugitive, to return to Malaysia after completing his programmes in Oman

Indian fugitive Zakir Naik, a radical Islamic preacher, is reportedly set to return to Malaysia after completing his programmes in Oman. This news was reported by Malaysian-based newspaper New Strait Times, which quoted Naik’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader. According to reports, Naik was in Muscat to deliver religious talks.

Naik, who currently resides in Malaysia, has been charged with money laundering and terrorism charges, as well as creating religious tension through his speeches and lectures in India. In 2016, he fled India and moved to Malaysia, where he reportedly secured permanent residency. However, the Indian government declared his Islamic Research Foundation unlawful in 2022.

In 2019, Naik was also banned from delivering public speeches in Malaysia. In addition to India, his Peace TV network is also banned in Bangladesh, Canada, Sri Lanka, and the UK. India’s External Ministry Affairs announced on Thursday that it will take all necessary steps to bring Naik back to India and have him face justice. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi’s remarks came days after Naik arrived in Oman as a ‘state guest’ to deliver his lecture on ‘Holy Quran is a Global Necessity’ in the country.

Bagchi said, ‘Zakir Naik is an accused in numerous cases in India. He is a fugitive from justice. We have taken up the matter with the government of Oman and its authorities.’ When asked about India’s extradition request, Bagchi said, ‘I will check on this. I think the list of countries we have an extradition treaty is already in the public domain, and Oman is not on the list. However, I do need to reconfirm.’

Naik’s lawyer, Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, was quoted as saying that Naik still had programmes to attend in the Middle Eastern country before returning to Malaysia. It is unclear when Naik will return to Malaysia or if he will face extradition to India. The situation is ongoing, and more information may become available in the coming days.