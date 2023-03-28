Sexually-coloured remarks: School Principal arrested in Kozhikode over POCSO charges

Kozhikode: The principal of a school in the Kozhikode district has been arrested on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) charges for objectional texts he allegedly sent to a female student.

Balakrishnan, 53, principal of the Vocational Higher Secondary School at Madappally near Vatakara was arrested on the complaint of a minor student. The accused has been booked under IPC section 354(a) which pertains to ‘making sexually-coloured remarks’ and under sections 11(4) and 12 of the POCSO Act that related to repeatedly or constantly contacting a child either directly or through electronic, digital or any other means’.