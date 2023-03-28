There is ‘not a single reason’ to lift the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Olympics, says Ukraine

Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic nations released a joint statement on Monday urging the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to maintain its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes. The statement comes ahead of an IOC executive board meeting in Lausanne, where the Russian athletes’ status will be discussed.

The nations emphasized that there is no reason to lift the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at this time, and they opposed any pathway that would allow them to return to the Olympic Games.

The statement was co-signed by Ukraine, which has been the target of Russian aggression. It was also signed by Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. These nations believe that now is not the time to consider allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to the Olympics in any capacity.

The IOC had stated in January that it wanted to maintain its ban on the flag, anthem, colors, or any other identification of Russia and Belarus but was seeking a pathway for their athletes to compete if they had not actively supported the war in Ukraine.

With the Paris Olympics approaching in less than 500 days, Ukraine’s allies expressed their dissatisfaction with the IOC’s position and criticized its efforts to include Russians and Belarusians in international competitions. Estonia even proposed a boycott of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris if Russians are allowed to compete.