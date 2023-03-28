UAE authorities announce temporary road closure

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah announced temporary road closures. The temporary road closures were announced due to o ‘falling rocks’ after heavy rain hit parts of the UAE this morning.

Ras Al Khaimah Police informed that Khor Fakkan-Dafta Road in Ras Al Khaimah has been closed in both directions. ‘The area affected [by the rock fall] is currently being assessed by the competent teams. We kindly ask that all members of the public obey the road closure signs and take alternative safe roads,’ a statement issued by the authority said.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah’s said that part of the Khor Fakkan Road — particularly ‘the part that extends between Dafta Bridge to Washah Square’ — has been closed.

Drivers have been advised to take alternative routes on Al Dhaid Road and Maliha Road, the authority said.