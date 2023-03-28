UK to place a ban on Nitrous oxide aka laughing gas by the end of the year

The UK government is planning to ban nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, by the end of 2023, and classify it as a Class C drug, with penalties including jail time and unlimited fines for selling and using it.

The government outlined its plan in a 41-page document called the anti-social behaviour action plan. The move is likely to be introduced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in parliament. While the government recognises that there are legitimate uses of nitrous oxide, such as in medicine, industry and consumer use, the law will seek to protect people and communities from its harmful effects, including littering from discarded balloons filled with the gas.

Under the new legislation, possession of a Class C drug can result in a penalty of up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine or both. Those involved in the supply or production of the drug could face up to 14 years in jail, an unlimited fine or both.

The law will exempt legitimate uses of the gas, such as pain relief during childbirth. Nitrous oxide will be regulated similarly to cannabis in the country.

Nitrous oxide is often inhaled by young people using small metal cylinders filled with the gas, and these cylinders are frequently discarded on the streets, particularly during festivals. It was made illegal for psychoactive purposes in 2016, but the change in guidelines will mean that it will only be available for legitimate purposes.