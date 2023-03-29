According to the Centre, nearly 50,000 people in India are waiting for organ transplants

According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), 49,745 people in India are waiting for organ replacement, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. According to NOTTO data, a total of 15,561 organ transplants will take place in the country in 2022, with a total of 4,49,760 organ donors registered, according to Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar. She stated that the government is taking several steps to expedite the country’s organ donation/replacement process. These include information dissemination by NOTTO, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (ROTTOs), and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organizations (SOTTOs), as well as the National Organ Transplant Program’s three-tiered structure (NOTP). Under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, a state-level appropriate authority is established to investigate any complaint of a violation of any of the provisions of this Act or any of the rules and to take appropriate action. As a result, these cases are forwarded to the concerned state government for investigation and action in accordance with the provisions of the Act, she said, adding that the health ministry does not keep track of such cases.