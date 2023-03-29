Aeroflot increases frequency of flights to New Delhi

Moscow: Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has increased the frequency of its flight services on the Delhi-Moscow route. The airline will increase the frequency of flights to 7 a week from 4 a week. The airline has also started operating a Boeing 777 jet along with Airbus A330 on the route.

Earlier this month, both the countries have agreed to revise their bilateral air services agreement. After this revision, Russian air carriers will be allowed to operate up to 64 flights per week to India.Russian carriers are allowed to operate these flights to Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Amritsar and Ahmedabad.