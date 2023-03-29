Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSGulf

Air India Express announces direct flights to Dubai from this Indian city

Mar 29, 2023, 08:24 pm IST

Panaji: Budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has started direct flights from Goa to Dubai. The air carrier will operate flights from Goa to Dubai on   Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Return flights from Dubai  are on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Also Read: IndiGo launches new flight service 

The four weekly direct flights from Goa Airport will have a departure time of 01:00 AM and arrive in Dubai at 02:55 AM. The return flight from Dubai will depart at 06:05 PM and land in Goa at 10:55 PM.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Mar 29, 2023, 08:24 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button