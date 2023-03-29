Air India Express announces direct flights to Dubai from this Indian city

Panaji: Budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express has started direct flights from Goa to Dubai. The air carrier will operate flights from Goa to Dubai on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Return flights from Dubai are on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The four weekly direct flights from Goa Airport will have a departure time of 01:00 AM and arrive in Dubai at 02:55 AM. The return flight from Dubai will depart at 06:05 PM and land in Goa at 10:55 PM.