Air India launches direct flight to UK from this Indian city

Amritsar: Flag carrier of India, Air India launched a direct flight from Amritsar to Gatwick in the UK. The air carrier will operate three flights a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from Amritsar.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner for the service. The aircraft will have 18 business class seats featuring fully-flat beds and 238 economy class seats.

Air India will operate 9 other weekly flights scheduled from Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi — making it a total of 12 weekly flights to Gatwick. In total, the airline now operates 49 flights in the UK per week — 43 flights to London (Heathrow and Gatwick) and 6 flights to Birmingham. Air India also operates 31 weekly flights to Heathrow, London, from Delhi and Mumbai.