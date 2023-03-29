Ammonia levels in the Yamuna are at an all-time high, threatening Delhi’s water supply

Ammonia levels in the Yamuna reached their highest level this year on Tuesday morning, affecting drinking water supply in several parts of the national capital. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has warned residents that water will be available at low pressure beginning Tuesday evening in many areas, including Greater Kailash, South Extension, Moolchand, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh, and parts of Civil Lines and Cantonment. Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Old and New Rajendra Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, and Govindpuri are also affected. As DJB works on pipeline interconnection at Karala, supply will be disrupted in Nangloi, Mundka, Uttam Nagar, and Jwalapuri.

According to officials, the Delhi plants do not have more than 1ppm treatment capacity, so DJB cannot treat water with higher pollution levels. Both the Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants are currently operating at 40-50% capacity. Due to the Haryana government’s lack of cooperation, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on March 24 that DJB would build its own ammonia treatment plant at the Wazirabad WTP in six months. The government claims that the discharge of large amounts of ammonia and industrial wastewater into the Yamuna in Haryana has hampered the operation of Delhi’s treatment plants. The ammonia removal plant’s treated water will be purified in the WTP.