Artist Vivan Sundaram Passes Away

Renowned contemporary Indian artist Vivan Sundaram passed away in Delhi (March 29). He was 79. Sundaram was admitted to a hospital earlier this month after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Sundaram’s work has been exhibited in museums and galleries all over the world. He worked in a variety of media, including painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, installation, and video art.

Born in Shimla in 1943, the Delhi-based artist studied painting in the 1960s at MS University in Baroda and The Slade School of Fine Art in London. Sundaram’s practise ranged from paintings and photographs to videos, sculptures, and installations, making him one of the most influential artists who brought a sense of internationalism to Indian art. He drew inspiration for his large and small works from a variety of sources, including Pablo Neruda’s poems and Macchu Picchu. Sundaram’s artistic practise, which evolved from painting to readymades, photographs, and videos to sculptural installation during his college years, has been widely regarded as crucial in the definition and development of installation as a practise in the country.