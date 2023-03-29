BJP is confident of regaining power with an absolute majority: Karnataka Chief Minister

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the ruling BJP is confident of retaking power in Karnataka with an absolute majority. The Election Commission announced today that the 224-member Assembly elections would be held on May 10. Bommai told reporters that he had visited nearly all of the State’s constituencies in the last three and a half months. I am fully confident that we will receive an absolute and clear majority, and that the BJP government will return to power in 2023, he said.

Speaking about how the party was connecting with the public, the Chief Minister stated that the BJP had used a variety of methods to reach out to the people, including digital technology and top party leaders campaigning.

In response to a question about the likely candidates for the election, Bommai stated that the process of releasing the list of candidates would begin once the election dates were announced. We already have the survey results (on winnable candidates). Along with that, we will collect people’s and party workers’ opinions at the district and taluk levels, which will be consolidated at the state level. It will be forwarded to the parliamentary board for approval, he said.