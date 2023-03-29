Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to reboot the classic science-fiction series The X-Files

According to reports, Ryan Coogler, who is best known for directing both Black Panther movies, is reportedly planning a reboot of the classic science-fiction series, The X-Files. The creator of the original series, Chris Carter, let slip during an interview with the CBC radio show, On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko, that Coogler is working on a ‘diverse’ cast for the new show.

Carter confirmed that the new show will be set in a world that is even more full of conspiracy theories. The X-Files, which starred David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, followed FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they investigated unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena and government conspiracies.

Running from 1993-2002, The X-Files is one of the most beloved sci-fi shows of all time. It was a unique blend of horror, drama, and mystery, and it had a ‘monster of the week’ format where each episode focused on a self-contained story while also advancing the larger story arc of the series.

The show explored a variety of themes and topics, including government cover-ups, extraterrestrial life, supernatural phenomena, and the nature of belief. It has had a lasting impact on science fiction and television as a whole, and it remains a beloved and influential series to this day.

To be successful, any X-Files reboot would need to retain the same sense of mystery and intrigue that made the original series so iconic. It would need to stay true to the show’s roots while also updating it for a modern audience. Coogler’s intention to have a diverse cast is a positive step in the right direction. However, the return of Anderson and Duchovny, even in cameos, would be a great addition to the reboot’s appeal.