EC expected to announce Karnataka Assembly election schedule today; Wayanad LS bypoll dates to be revealed

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday at 11:30 am. The current assembly’s term of 224 members ends on May 24.

The upcoming bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is also expected to be announced on the same day, following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP. According to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the EC is mandated to fill casual vacancies in the Houses of Parliament and state legislatures through bypolls within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy.

On Saturday, the Congress released its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming elections in Karnataka, becoming the first party to announce its candidates’ list. The assembly polls in Karnataka are scheduled to take place before May when the current assembly’s tenure ends. The Congress is determined to gain power from the BJP in the southern state.