Election officials seize a truck carrying cookers

After a truck carrying cookers and utensils was stopped by Flying Squad officials at Kadabahalli Toll Plaza in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya, Karnataka on Tuesday, a case was filed against Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda representing Sringeri Assembly seat in Chikkamagaluru district, as well as Krishna Hardware and Electricals of Balehonnur near Sringeri. The truck was on its way to Sringeri from Bengaluru when it was intercepted by Flying Squad officials. The cookers and cutlery were allegedly intended for distribution to voters. During a search at the Toll Plaza, officials discovered a truck (KA 51 AG 4365) loaded with cooking utensils and arrested the driver. The driver is said to have revealed the names of Congress MLS T.D. Rajegowda and Krishna Hardware and Electricals when questioned about transporting materials in the truck. Officials seized as many as 932 tea cookers and cutlery. The truck was seized by Bidiganavile police, and a case was filed at the police station based on a complaint filed by Flying Squad officer H.S. Raju.