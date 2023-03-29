Forex Market: Indian rupee decline against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee declined against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. The strengthening of the US currency and firm crude oil prices weighed upon the Indian currency. Early gains in Indian stock markets restricted the Indian rupee’s losses against the dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened lower at 82.26 against the previous close of 82.16. The Indian currency is trading at 22.41 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rebounded by 0.15% to 102.58. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 15.3 billion.