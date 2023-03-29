Indian Railways cancels, diverts these trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways cancelled and diverted several trains scheduled to operate today. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance and operational works. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Coimbatore, Banaras, Bhagalpur, Hansdiha etc.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

List of Cancelled Trains:

Cancellation from 25.03.2023 (Saturday) to 31.03.2023 (Friday) :

03485/03486 (Godda – Hansdiha – Godda)

03457 (Dumka – Hansdiha)

03441 (Hansdiha – Bhagalpur)

03444/03443 (Bhagalpur – Hansdiha – Bhagalpur)

Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn at 09.05 hrs o­n 03rd, 04th, 05th, 07th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 27th, 28th March, 2023 will be fully cancelled

Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs on 03rd, 04th, 05th, 07th, 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th, 26th, 27th, 28th March, 2023 will be fully cancelled.

TRAIN NO. 15104/15103 (BANARAS-GORAKHPUR-BANARAS) WILL REMAIN CANCELLED o­n 26.03.23, 29.03.23 & 30.03.23.

List of Partially Cancelled/ diverted/ rescheduled trains:

Reschedule from 25.03.2023 to 31.03.2023

03455 (Dumka – Godda) will be rescheduled by 2 hours.

03482 (Bhagalpur – Godda) will be rescheduled at 14:00 hrs instead of 10:45 hrs.

03456 (Godda – Dumka) will be rescheduled at 18:20 hrs instead of 15:45 hrs.

18186 Godda – Tatanagar Express (journey commencing o­n 28.03.2023), 12349 Godda – New Delhi Express (journey commencing o­n 27.03.2023), 18604 Godda – Ranchi Express (journey commencing o­n 26.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be rescheduled from Godda at 16:05 hrs.

Diverted / Short Terminated:

Train No. 12627 KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Daily Karnataka Superfast Express, leaving from KSR Bengaluru o­n March 28, 2023 will be diverted to run via Pune, Lonavala, Vasai Road, Vadodara, Ratlam and Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Train No. 12629 Yesvantpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Bi-weekly Karnataka Sampark Kranti Superfast Express, leaving from Yesvantpur o­n March 28, 2023 will be diverted to run via Pune, Lonavala,Panvel, Kalyan and Manmad stations.

Train No.19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express of 27th, 28th and 29th March, 2023 will be diverted via Muzaffarupur Jn. – Sitamarhi – Raxaul Jn.- Sagauli Jn.

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 27.03.2023) will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 28.03.2023) will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

Train no. 15716 (AII-KNE) JCO. 16.03.23, 20.03.23, 21.03.23, 23.03.23, 27.03.23 & 28.03.23 will be diverted via AYODHYA CANTT-MANKAPUR-GORAKHPUR-CHHAPRA instead of its proper route AYODHYA CANTT-SHAHGANJ-MAU-BALLIA-CHHAPRA.

Train no. 19046 (CHHAPRA-SURAT) JCO. 22.03.23, 25.03.23, 26.03.23, 28.03.23 & 29.03.23 will be diverted via GHAZIPUR CITY-AURNIHAR- JAUNPUR instead of its proper route PAHARPUR-INDARA-MAU-SHAHGANJ-JAUNPUR.

15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

Train No.15050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata express (Journey commencing o­n 15.03.2023, 18.03.2023, 22.03.2023, 25.03.2023 & 29.03.2023) will be diverted via Bhatni – Siwan – Chhapra instead of its schedule route Bhatni – Mau – Indara – Ballia – Chhapra.

12333 Howrah – Prayagraj Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 27.03.2023) will be short terminated at Banaras and 12334 Prayagraj – Howrah Vibhuti Express (journey commencing o­n 28.03.2023) will be short originated from Banaras instead of Prayagraj.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Steps to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.