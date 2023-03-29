IndiGo launches new flight service

Mumbai: IndiGo launched daily flight services between New Delhi and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Dharamshala is the air carrier’s 78th domestic and 104th overall flight destination.

Also Read: Motorola launches Moto G13 in India: Price and specifications

There will be daily flights from Delhi to Dharamshala at 6:40 AM. The airline will operate return flight at 8:45 AM. There will be another flight on the Delhi-Dharamshala-Delhi route. This flight will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday between 11:00 AM and 2:55 PM. A one-way trip on this route is priced around Rs 4700.