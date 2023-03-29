Infinix launches Hot 30i in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Infinix launched its Hot 30i in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Infinix Hot 30i is priced at Rs. 8,999. This is a special launch price for the handset and there is no word on the duration of the introductory offer. It comes in Diamond White, Glacier Blue, and Mirror Black colours and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart from April 3.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 30i runs on Android 12 based XOS 12 and is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 16GB by utilising unused storage. The device features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with Panda glass protection and is rated to deliver up to 500 nits of peak brightness.

The handset comes with AI-backed dual camera setup and a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats at the front. Both the rear camera and selfie sensor are accompanied by dual-LED flash modules.Connectivity options include 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, OTG and Wi-Fi. It comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor.