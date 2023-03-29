Kerala Blasters dealt a major setback as Luna withdraws from Super Cup

Adrian Luna, the playmaker for Kerala Blasters, has decided not to participate in the upcoming Super Cup due to personal reasons. Blasters announced this news on their official Twitter handle. The absence of Luna is a major setback for the Yellow Brigade, who are preparing for the tournament to be held in Kozhikode and Manjeri. The qualifiers for the Super Cup are set to begin on Monday, with group-stage action starting on April 8.

Kerala Blasters have been placed in Group A, alongside Bengaluru FC, newly crowned Hero I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC, and the winners of the qualifier between Sreenidi Deccan and the team that won the eliminator (Rajasthan United versus NEROCA). The match between Blasters and Bengaluru, scheduled to take place at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode on April 16, is expected to be a high-voltage clash following the former’s forfeit of their ISL play-off to the latter.

The winners of each group will progress to the semifinals, with the final slated to be held in Kozhikode on April 25.