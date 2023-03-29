Liv Tyler returns to Marvel by reprising her role as scientist Betty in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order

Liv Tyler is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as scientist Betty Ross in the upcoming action film Captain America: New World Order. This will be Tyler’s first Marvel film in fifteen years. In the movie, Tyler’s character is the daughter of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, who was previously played by William Hurt in several films and will now be portrayed by Harrison Ford.

Tyler first appeared in the Marvel Universe in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which was the second film after Iron Man to launch the MCU. The movie starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the lead role, but he was famously replaced by Mark Ruffalo for The Avengers in 2012. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler’s character was not seen again in subsequent films, although other actors from the movie have appeared in other projects, such as Hurt’s Ross in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Tim Roth, who played the villain Abomination, in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

Tim Blake Nelson, another cast member from The Incredible Hulk, is also returning for Captain America: New World Order, which is directed by Julius Onah and is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.

Tyler is known for her work in films such as Armageddon and Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, as well as 1990s classics like Empire Records. She has also starred in the acclaimed HBO series The Leftovers and had a stint on the Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.