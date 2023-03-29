PhD Scholars from Kerala awarded PM’s Research Fellowship

The Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) has been awarded to two PhD scholars from Kerala. Harsha Sankar S H, a third-year Integrated PhD student, and P Anjana, a PhD student, have both secured the fellowship. Harsha is pursuing her research on the topic ‘The scope of Epitranscriptome Modification in Kidneys’ at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Berhampur, Odisha, while P Anjana is conducting research in Low-Temperature Geo Chemistry at the Earth Sciences Department of IIT, Kanpur. Harsha shared her excitement about receiving the scholarship, stating that her research work is relevant in the wake of rising cases of chronic kidney diseases.

The PMRF Scheme, which provides financial support to PhD scholars, is aimed at improving the quality of research in higher educational institutions. Harsha and P Anjana will receive an amount of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 55 lakh, respectively, as part of the fellowship. Congratulations to both scholars on this achievement!