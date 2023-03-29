Right to Health Bill: Rajasthan doctors go on strike for one day, disrupting medical services

On Wednesday, medical services in Rajasthan remained paralysed after government doctors and faculty members at medical colleges went on strike in solidarity with private doctors protesting the Right to Health Bill. The strike has been lifted for emergency services. Patients in general had difficulty getting treatment in both government and private institutions. Private doctors in Rajasthan are demanding that the Bill passed by the state assembly last Tuesday be repealed.

According to the Bill every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care without prepayment at any public health institution, health care establishment, and designated health care centres. Meanwhile, the state government has threatened to take harsh action against doctors and government employees who take unapproved leave. Iqbal Khan, joint secretary, health department, issued an order to medical college principals on Tuesday directing them to ensure that medical services in OPD, IPD, ICU, emergency, and maternity wards were not disrupted and to take disciplinary action against doctors who went on leave without permission.