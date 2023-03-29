S.S Rajamouli is the brand ambassador of big-screen entertainment: Nani

S S Rajamouli’s hold on the audience transcends barriers, according to actor Nani, who calls the “RRR” director the ultimate brand ambassador of big-screen entertainment. While the phenomenal response to “RRR” has made Rajamouli an international force to be reckoned with, the actor says he is not surprised by the world cinema circuit welcoming the master filmmaker with open arms.

He does it so well that it transcends language barriers, countries, and the limitations of this or that type of audience. There are crowds and classes, a multiplex or a single-screen audience. When it is his film, they all rush to the theatres. His eye for understanding the pulse of the audience is on a whole other level, he said. The popular Telugu song Naatu Naatu, composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, won the Best Original Song Oscar earlier this month, making “RRR” the first Indian production to do so. It was the song’s third major international honour, following Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award wins.