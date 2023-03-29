SCO- National Security advisors meeting to be held in India Today

On Wednesday, India, as the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will host a meeting of National Security Advisors (NSA) and top officials in New Delhi. Pakistan and China are likely to participate virtually in the SCO-NSA meeting. The meeting will begin with remarks from National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was founded in 2001 and currently has eight member countries: India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India assumed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Chair ship for 2023 in 2022. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a major regional powerhouse founded more than two decades ago with the goal of promoting economic, political, and military cooperation among its member countries. The SCO’s eight member countries account for approximately 42% of the global population and 25% of global GDP.