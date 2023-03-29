Tecno launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched new 5G smartphone in the Indian markets named ‘Tecno Spark 10’. This phone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain earlier this year and released globally at a later date.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage of the handset is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is offered in Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta White colours. The newly-launched smartphone by Tecno will be available for purchase starting April 7 in India across all partner retail stores.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces special train connecting these states: Full list

The dual nano SIM-supported Tecno Spark 10 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, a peak local brightness of 480 nits, and an aspect ratio of 20.15:9. The device is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC with a 950MHz ARm Mali-G57 GPU and runs on Android 13 with HiOS 12.6 on top.

The phone features a dual rear camera setup. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI sensor. An 8-megapixel AI-supported selfie camera is housed in a centrally aligned waterdrop notch on the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charge support.

Connectivity options include 5G, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.