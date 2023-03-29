Those involved in corruption unite: PM Modi attacks opposition parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked opposition parties banding together against the BJP to his government’s anti-corruption campaign on Tuesday, claiming that the crackdown on graft will not be hampered by false allegations. Following the inauguration of an extension of the BJP headquarters here, Modi stated that at a time when India’s strength is reaching new heights, it is natural for “anti-India” forces within and outside the country to band together.

Some parties have launched a ‘bhrashtachari bachao abhiyan’ (save corrupt campaign), PM said, launching a stinging attack on opposition parties protesting the alleged misuse of probe agencies like the ED. The disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case has also become a rallying point for the opposition. Modi stated, the country will not bend, nor will the fight against corruption be halted because of false allegations. Citing statistics, Modi stated that during the Congress-led UPA’s rule between 2004 and 2014, assets worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, while the figure has risen to Rs 1.10 lakh crore during the BJP’s nine-year reign.