Vogue Singapore succeeds with the idea of using AI-generated models for its cover story

Vogue Singapore has experimented with using AI-generated models for its cover story and succeeded in doing so. By using new-age technology, the magazine was able to forego the traditional process of hiring a human model, working on poses with them, and creating a theme for the spread. However, this move could potentially harm the modelling industry and its economy if it becomes the norm.

Desmond Lim, the magazine’s new editor-in-chief, oversaw the first-ever cover shoot featuring AI-generated avatars. The AI models were meant to represent South Asian ethnicity and heritage, and one of the avatars even wore a maang tikka, a piece of traditional Indian jewellery. The covers were created using AI imaging tools including Midjourney and Dall-E. Vogue Brasil also experimented with AI-generated covers in collaboration with photographer Zee Nunes.

Although AI-generated models could offer a more diverse range of options for viewing clothing and products online, it poses a real danger to the modelling world. Many companies have been attempting to cut down on their advertising budgets, and using AI-generated models could help them achieve this goal. If this trend continues, it could ultimately lead to the loss of opportunities for human models.

In addition to Vogue’s experiment, Levis also plans to test AI-generated clothing models later this year to diversify its online shopping experience. However, the widespread use of AI-generated models could ultimately harm the livelihoods of human models and the economy of the modelling industry.