Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti filed complaint against revenue officers

The Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti (WPSS) has demanded that revenue officers be charged with a crime for allegedly granting permission to fell centuries-old rosewood trees within the Aakollii estate in Brahmagiri valley at Thirunelly village in Mananthavady taluk. WPSS president N Badusha stated that 500-year-old 50 rosewood trees were felled. WPSS also demanded action against the former deputy ranger of the Begur forest range, who approved a cutting permit despite the fact that the trees were dead. According to Badusha, all major estates in Thirunelly taluk belonged to the government because the Supreme Court had ordered those lands held by the British prior to Independence be returned to the government and plantations be taken over by the state government. “The government also stated unequivocally that trees on such lands should not be felled and that those in possession of the land can only continue existing plantation activities,” he said.

Badusha went on to say that following the Muttil tree felling controversy, the collector forwarded the application to the land revenue commissioner, who rejected it. Thirunelly village officer and taluk tahsildar granted NOC fully aware of these facts, Badusha said, adding that illegal tree felling inside plantations has resumed after a two-year hiatus following the Muttil tree felling row.