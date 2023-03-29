Will participate in the protest at the Parliament: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday that his party prioritizes opposition unity in Maharashtra and at the national level, and that his party will participate in the Parliament protest. The remarks come at a time when the Thackeray faction was irritated by Rahul Gandhi’s comments about Savarkar and had skipped the opposition meeting. We discussed our concerns two days ago. We did not go to Kharge’s house. However, there is and will be opposition unity in Maharashtra and throughout the country. We have received the outcome of our expressed concerns. We will undoubtedly attend the opposition meeting today, as well as participate in the protest. We prioritise opposition-unity above all else. At the national level, we will stand with all opposition parties, Raut told the media. Raut slammed the government over the Adani Group issue and corruption, asking if the central investigation agencies would only be used against the opposition and not Adani.