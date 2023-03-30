Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,760 per 8 gram. Gold price edged higher yesterday. Before that the yellow metal suffered loss for three days in a row. 10 grams of 22-carat gold today cost Rs 54,700 and the same amount of 24-carat gold today costs Rs 59,670.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 58,950 per 10 gram, up by Rs 92 or 0.16%. Silver futures were down by Rs 106 or 0.15% at Rs 70,478 per kilogram. MCX will remain closed today due to Ram Navami.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.37% at $1,966.50 per ounce and spot silver down by 0.16% at $23.37 per ounce.