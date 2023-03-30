Disagreement over a chair in the office, a financial firm employee was shot by a coworker

A financial firm employee was shot at by a coworker near the Ramada hotel here after an argument over a chair in their office. The victim was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital here, and a FIR has been filed against the accused, a native of Hisar in Haryana. Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in Sector 9 here, has been identified as the victim. Police arrived on the scene after receiving information about the incident and rushed Vishal to the hospital. Vishal’s family members were informed, and a case was filed under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

According to police Vishal stated in his statement that he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra about a chair in the office on Tuesday. They had another argument about the same issue on Wednesday, and he walked out of the office, while Vishal was walking down the street, Aman approached him from behind, pulled out a pistol, and shot at him before fleeing the scene. ‘The suspect has been identified, and we are conducting raids to apprehend him. He will be arrested shortly’ East DCP Virender Vij said.