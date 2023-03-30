Hotel owners given Joshimath disaster victims ultimatum to vacate rooms by March 31

Hotel owners have now asked affected people who were shifted to hotels by the administration due to cracks in houses to vacate their hotel rooms by March 31. There are 181 such affected families in various hotels and dharamshalas in the Joshimath municipality area, totaling 694 members. According to the information received, the affected people have been told by the hotel owners that they must vacate the hotel rooms within the next two days due to the upcoming Chardham Yatra season.

SDM Joshi added People were displaced in hotels, dharamshalas, and rented houses in the first week of January as land submergence increased in Joshimath.” In hotels, the government pays Rs 950 per night for a room. Those who live in rented housing are given a sum of five thousand rupees. In the Joshimath Municipality area, 694 people from 181 families are staying in various hotels and dharamshalas., Arrangements have also been made for their food and drink.