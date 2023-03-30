In India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT while deciding a bail case

In a recent development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court in India utilized an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI’s ChatGPT while making a bail decision on Monday, March 27. According to reports from Indian media outlets, the court clarified that any reference to ChatGPT and any observation made was only intended to provide a broader understanding of bail jurisprudence in cases where cruelty is a factor.

Justice Anoop Chitkara, in a first-of-its-kind move, incorporated the AI text generator’s response in the legal ruling. He examined the global perspective on bail ‘when the assault was laced with cruelty.’

Artificial intelligence has brought about a revolution in the technology industry by handling monotonous tasks quickly and efficiently, conserving time and energy in day-to-day activities such as writing, speech recognition, language translation, etc.

AI chatbots are gradually becoming a significant part of various industries, but several experts and analysts have raised concerns. Although its use is becoming prevalent in academics, journalism, etc., the integration of AI into the judicial system is quite unusual.

Before issuing the order, the bench inquired from the AI, ‘What is the jurisprudence on bail when the assailants have assaulted with cruelty?’

The ChatGPT response was, ‘The jurisprudence on bail for cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty will depend on the specific circumstances of the case and the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction where the case is being tried. However, in general, if the assailants have been charged with a violent crime that involves cruelty, such as murder, aggravated assault, or torture, they may be considered a danger to the community and a flight risk. In such cases, the judge may be less inclined to grant bail or may set the bail amount very high to ensure that the defendant appears in court and does not pose a risk to public safety. The severity of the assault, the defendant’s criminal history, and the strength of the evidence against them are all factors that a judge will consider when deciding whether to grant bail. It is important to note that the presumption of innocence is a fundamental principle of the justice system, and all defendants are entitled to bail unless there are compelling reasons to deny it.’

Therefore, even if assailants have assaulted with cruelty, they may still be granted bail if the judge determines that they do not pose a risk to the community or a flight risk, the AI-generated text stated.