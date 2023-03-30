Jammu & Kashmir: High-intensity explosion in Kathua, live grenade found

The Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was rocked by a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Thursday, leaving a massive crater in the ground and inciting fear among the locals. Following the explosion on Wednesday night, security forces have been placed on high alert in the border regions and along the Jammu-Pathankot highway. In the late evening hours of Wednesday, an explosion-like sound was heard close to BPP Sanyal, which is situated along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar, Kathua district, according to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh.

According to the official, the blast was audible inside the boundaries of the Hiranagar police station, which is located close to the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. It was a high-intensity IED blast, according to the SSP, who oversaw the search operation this morning in the affected and nearby border areas. A live grenade was found around 6:30 this morning. It clearly shows that someone threw the grenade after spotting security personnel, he added.