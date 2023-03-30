King Charles, on his first trip abroad, greeted with military honours at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

On Wednesday, King Charles was welcomed with military honors at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on his first state trip abroad since assuming the throne in September, according to Reuters. The trip is part of an effort to reset the United Kingdom’s relations with Europe in the post-Brexit era. The British monarch was earlier scheduled to visit France, but the trip was canceled due to violent protests over French President Emmanuel Macron’s new pension law.

Fighter jets escorted King Charles’ plane into Berlin, making him the first visiting head of state to receive a ceremonial welcome at Berlin’s famous landmark, the Brandenburg Gate.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the fact that the British King picked France and Germany, even before his coronation, for his initial state visit was an important ‘European gesture.’ He added that they are opening a new chapter in their relations exactly six years after Britain started its exit from the European Union.

King Charles’ coronation is scheduled to take place in May of this year, as reported by Reuters. Accompanied by his wife Queen Consort Camilla, he will visit Berlin, Brandenburg, and the northern port city of Hamburg on the three-day state visit. The British King will hold engagements on issues faced by the two countries, including the Ukraine crisis and sustainability, and will address the Bundestag, or the German lower house of Parliament, on Thursday. Additionally, he will meet one million Ukrainian refugees who sought escape from the Russia-Ukraine war in Germany.

According to Buckingham Palace, the purpose of the visit is to support the UK’s relationship with Germany, showcase the depth and breadth of British-German ties, and reaffirm the UK’s commitment to promoting dialogue and cooperation between European nations.