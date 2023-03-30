Microsoft fires entire engineering team at GitHub India

GitHub, a Microsoft-owned open-source developer, has fired over 140 engineers, reportedly its entire engineering team, across its India operations, a move the company described as ‘difficult but necessary’. The company employs approximately 3,000 people worldwide. GitHub had previously announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce and freeze hiring in an effort to cut costs. According to media reports, the layoff was not based on performance because the entire team was laid off. GitHub reportedly stated that the decision to fire the employees was made to protect the company’s short-term health while also allowing the company to invest in its long-term strategy moving forward.

The Indian engineering team was GitHub’s second-largest coder group after the US, and the cuts are expected to have a significant impact on the company’s operations in India. Despite the cuts, GitHub remains committed to its long-term strategy and the incorporation of artificial intelligence into its platform.