On April 1, PM Modi will attend the Combined Commanders’ Conference

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh on April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 and then flag off the Vande Bharat express train between Bhopal and New Delhi. The PMO announced a three-day conference of military commanders on the theme “ready, resurgent, relevant” from March 30 to April 1. Deliberations will take place during the conference on a variety of national security issues, including jointness and theaterisation in the armed forces.

The armed forces’ preparation and progress in the defence ecosystem towards achieving aatmanirbharta will also be evaluated, according to the statement. Commanders from the three-armed forces, as well as senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, will attend the conference. It also stated that there will be inclusive and informal interaction with soldiers, sailors, and airmen from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Vande Bharat Express’s indigenously designed train set is outfitted with cutting-edge passenger amenities. It will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and convenient travel experience, boost tourism, and promote economic development in the region.