Over 7.5 lakh Indians chose to study abroad in 2022; United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom as top choices

Over 7.5 lakh students went abroad for higher education last year, compared to 4,44,553 in 2021, with the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom being the most popular destinations. The decrease in Covid-19 cases, as well as the lifting of travel restrictions, played a significant role. According to information shared in Parliament by the Ministry of Education, only 2,59,655 students studied abroad in 2020. Despite the fact that travel was halted in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom continued to attract students. In 2022, 7,50,365 students went abroad, with the highest number – 1,90,512 – going to the United States. In 2021, 1,25,115 students travelled to the United States, up from 62,415 in 2020. The second most popular destination, Canada, attracted 43,624 students in 2020 and 1,02,688 in 2021. In 2022, the figure increased to 1,85,955.

Other countries preferred by Indian students for higher education in 2022 included Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Russia, Singapore, Philippines, Kazakhstan, France, Italy, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.