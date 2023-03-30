Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 trailer: All focus on Cholan throne

On Wednesday, the film’s audio and trailer were unveiled in a big way at Chennai Nehru Indoor Stadium. As the event’s chief guest, Kamal Haasan presided. The entire cast and crew of the film, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Sobhita Dhulipala, attended the event. AR Rahman, who composed the film’s music, was also in attendance at the launch event. Several photos and videos from the event have now surfaced on the internet.

Aishwarya released a new poster for the film on Tuesday. Aishwarya commented on the poster, Fire in their eyes. They have love in their hearts. They had blood on their swords. The Cholas will return to vie for the throne! Ponniyin Selvan 1 told the story of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would go on to become Chola emperor Rajaraja I. (947–1014). Jayam Ravi played Arulmozhivarman in the film, while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played other important roles.