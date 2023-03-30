RTA issues alert of traffic delay in key roads in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has issued a alert for motorists.The authority warned motorists of traffic delays on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 on key roads. Al Meydan Street and Manama Street in Dubai will be affected from from 9:30pm until 1:00am.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains today: Full list

The closure is due to Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2023. The event will take place on both days. The event organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has been held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013 at the iconic Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. The tournament carries a total prize purse of Dh 4 million. Dh 3 million will be disbursed among the winners of eight sports events at NAS, including volleyball, padel tennis, Jiu-Jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running, and cycling. Dh 1 million worth prizes will be distributed among the audience.