Union Home Minister says that the ministry has blocked 500 apps that were spoofing and committing fraud in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed on Tuesday that his ministry has taken action to block over 500 apps being used for spoofing and fraud in India, citing security concerns. Speaking while reviewing the work of the cybercrime centre at NDCC Bhawan in Delhi, Shah emphasized that cyber security is no longer limited to the digital world and is a matter of national security.

The Modi government, he added, is committed to ensuring the digital world is safe and secure for everyone. To this end, an analytical report on the modus operandi of the top 50 cyber attacks has been prepared and shared with states, and data from the AIIMS cyber attack is being analyzed as part of an investigation.

The home ministry’s Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 works with over 250 banks and financial intermediaries to restrict the flow of fraudulent funds and has helped recover Rs 235 crore embezzled by cyber criminals from over 1.33 lakh people.

However, Shah stressed the need for awareness to prevent cybercrime and stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs is working to raise awareness about various aspects of cyber security and cybercrime. As part of this initiative, the I4C is organizing Cyber Jagarukta Diwas on the first Wednesday of every month to raise awareness about cyber crimes. The body is also reaching out to all the states to encourage them to play an active role in promoting cyber hygiene.

The apps were blocked on the recommendation of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and appropriate legal action has been taken.

The I4C is making comprehensive efforts to create awareness about cyber security and cybercrime, and is collaborating with states to promote cyber hygiene. An investigation into the AIIMS cyber attack has found at least four IP addresses linked to entities or locations in Chinese territories.