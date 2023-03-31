An unverified video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surfaces on the social media forums

On March 30th, an unverified video of Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De, appeared on social media platforms. The video features the radical preacher stating that he is not surrendering and is not a fugitive. He further proclaimed that he would soon appear before the world and among the Sangat. This video followed a previous one in which he challenged the Punjab police to arrest him and discredited an audio clip claiming he was negotiating his surrender.

Singh spoke in Punjabi, which can be translated to convey his belief that he has not abandoned his associates and that those who think he has are mistaken. He also emphasized that he does not fear death and that he will appear before the world soon.

Amid reports that Singh may surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar or Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda, the police have increased security in these areas. Despite rumors that he may have fled the country, Singh has denied this claim and stated that he will not run away from his rebellion. He acknowledged that these times are difficult to endure, but he is prepared to face them.

Singh and his associates are facing several criminal charges, including spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reprimanded the state government for its inability to arrest Amritpal Singh. The court also demanded a status report on the operation against the Khalistani leader and highlighted the state police’s intelligence failure.