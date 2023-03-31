Conflicts between communities during Ram Navami procession in Aurangabad, Vadodara, and Howrah

Several incidents of communal clashes occurred between communities across the country on Wednesday and Thursday, during Ram Navami celebrations. On Thursday evening, two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal’s Howrah city, where several vehicles were set on fire and shops were ransacked. Several shops and auto-rickshaws were ransacked, and several cars, including a few police vehicles, were set on fire. Four fire engines were dispatched to extinguish the blaze. To disperse the mob, the police used force.

Officials said on Thursday that at least 12 people were injured, including 10 police officers, after a mob of 500 people went berserk and hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles at cops attempting to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city.

A brawl erupted near the Panjrigar Maholla area, Ahmedabad as a procession led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal passed through Fatepura Road with police protection. According to reports, police arrived and surrounded the area following the clash. According to police, while some vehicles were damaged, no one was injured, and the procession continued along its planned route under police protection. Two-wheelers were allegedly damaged by the brawlers. The footage from the CCTV camera installed at the scene for the stone pelters is being examined by police.