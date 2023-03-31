Donald Trump charged in a hush-money case involving a porn star; first US president to face criminal charges

On Thursday, Donald Trump was criminally charged in a hush-money case involving Stormy Daniels, a porn star. A grand jury indicted the former president over allegations of making hush money payments to Daniels to keep her silent about a sexual encounter they had. This marks the first time that a serving or former US president will face criminal charges.

According to sources cited by the New York Times, prosecutors are expected to ask Trump to surrender and face arraignment soon. The felony indictment, which was filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, is likely to be announced in the coming days.

Trump has called the charges ‘political persecution and election interference’ and promised that they would backfire on his successor, Joe Biden. His son Eric Trump has described the indictment as ‘opportunistic targeting of a political opponent.’

Republican Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker, has stated that the indictment has caused irreparable damage to the nation, while Trump’s top Republican rival in the 2024 Presidential race has labeled it as ‘political agenda’ and ‘un-American.’

Reports had previously claimed that the indictment could take weeks, but it was announced after days of suspense. On March 18th, Trump had declared that he expected to be arrested within days and called on his supporters to hold demonstrations. He had also issued warnings that the arrest could lead to ‘potential death & destruction’ that ‘could be catastrophic for our country.’

The historic indictment is expected to upend the upcoming presidential race, which Trump hopes to participate in to ascend once again to the highest office in the United States.