Dubai: FitsAir has decided to increase the frequency of flights on the Dubai- Colombo route. The air carrier will increase the frequency of flights to 4 flights per week.

FitsAir is Sri Lanka’s first privately-owned international airline and a part of Aberdeen Holdings. The air carrier launched its flight on the Colombo-Chennai sector on February 20.Chennai is also its first Indian destination.