Fuel prices for April announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month of April have been announced in the UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.

Starting April 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.01 a litre, compared to Dh3.09 in March. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.90 per litre, compared to Dh2.97 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.82 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 a litre in March. Diesel will cost Dh3.03 a litre compared to Dh3.14 last month.