Fugitive billionaire from China to auction ‘unvaccinated sperm’ on a web platform

A Chinese billionaire who is a fugitive and currently residing in the United States is reportedly planning to auction off ‘unvaccinated sperm’ on a web platform that is filled with misinformation. The auction is being promoted by vaccine skeptics as a chance to purchase the ‘next Bitcoin.’ The sales pitch claims that sperm from uninoculated men is in high demand and will fetch high prices. This pitch stems from a widely debunked conspiracy theory that suggests that Covid-19 vaccines cause mass infertility.

The billionaire, Guo Wengui, is currently facing federal charges of defrauding thousands of followers online of around $1 billion. He has close ties to Steve Bannon, who was a former political advisor to Donald Trump. Guo has stored around 6,000 eggs and ‘a few million sperm’ from unvaccinated individuals, including his own sperm. He announced plans to auction off the best sperm and eggs on the Gettr platform between June 1 and June 6.

It is unclear whether the auction will go ahead following Guo’s arrest. Nevertheless, the planned sale has sparked a lot of interest on Gettr, with supporters of the tycoon hailing it as a ‘new era for humanity.’ A Gettr post endorsing Guo claimed that ‘giving unvaccinated sperms or eggs not only is an honourable way to gain wealth but also will save the future of humanity.’ The post also included a photo with a message scrawled by hand, stating that ‘Unvaxxed sperm is the next Bitcoin.’

However, John Gregory, a health editor at NewsGuard, stated that ‘this auction plays off a broader false narrative that Covid-19 vaccines have harmed fertility. Anti-vaccine misinformers pushed that claim even in the face of an abundance of medical studies showing that the vaccines don’t hurt male or female fertility.’ The claims being made about the supposed benefits of unvaccinated sperm are based on misinformation and are not supported by scientific evidence.