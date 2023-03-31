Goa hotel employee arrested for allegedly assaulting a Dutch tourist

Police arrested a man from Uttarakhand who worked at a hotel in Goa on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a woman tourist from the Netherlands. The alleged incident occurred late Friday night. According to Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan, the accused, who is from Dehradun, worked as a bar tender at a hotel in the Pernem area. According to the woman’s complaint, an unknown man aged 25 to 30 trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel grounds. The accused attempted to restrain her and threatened her as she screamed. When a local man came to her aid, the intruder fled. He then returned with a knife and attacked both her and her rescuer before fleeing. Police filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including trespassing, insulting modesty, attempting to murder, and causing grievous harm, among others. During the course of the investigation, Pernem police identified the accused and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.