Gulf Air launches flights to this Indian city

Mar 31, 2023, 02:46 pm IST

Manama: Flag carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air will operate direct flights to Goa, India. The air carrier will operate four flights per week connecting  Bahrain International Airport (BIA) with Goa International Airport  in Dabolim .

The air carrier earlier also launched Apple pay on its mobile app. Customers will now be able to  book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details. The new feature  allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction. The Gulf Air app also allows customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage.

