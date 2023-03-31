Gulf Air launches flights to this Indian city

Manama: Flag carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air will operate direct flights to Goa, India. The air carrier will operate four flights per week connecting Bahrain International Airport (BIA) with Goa International Airport in Dabolim .

The air carrier earlier also launched Apple pay on its mobile app. Customers will now be able to book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details. The new feature allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction. The Gulf Air app also allows customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage.